Consider This With Dr. Rick: November 29, 2018

“The key to serenity is trusting that the universe has your back.” — G. Bernstein

When we become clear about our wants and needs, we can then think about them, speak about them, write them down, ponder them and keep them in the front of our mind.

This is the moment when the universe hears you loud and clear and becomes your “senior partner” in showing you answers, working to help you manifest your desires.

The trick becomes catching the answers…being vigilantly aware of inspirational conversations, readings, ideas that are aligned with what you’ve been asking for. From billboards to fortune cookies, you’ll be surrounded.

So, think for a moment how very important it is to stay positive, to believe in your dreams, to imagine them already happening, and passionately continue to move ever forward.

And then, the most important part: To be grateful. Consider this, from Eckhart Tolle: “If the only prayer you ever say is ‘Thank You,’ that will be enough.