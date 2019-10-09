Consider This With Dr. Rick: October 10, 2019

“It’s okay if the only thing you did today was breathe.” — HealthyPlace.com

Dr. Rick

We are such doers.

It is said that the busy person gets more done. And we humans certainly like to get things done. We like to feel productive, successful, capable of taking care of our loved ones whether we are the hunters or the gatherers, the doers, nesters, or nurturers.

We like to have purpose—a reason for waking up in the morning. And this is very important. Our self-esteem depends upon purpose.

And our wellness—psychological, spiritual, and physical—depends upon balance. There is doing, and more doing, and there is the space in between. Too often we forget about that space, or don’t honor it, even though it is our “recharging” place, our centering place.

Consider this, from e-buddhism.com: “Everything heals. Your body heals. Your heart heals. The mind heals. Wounds heal. Your soul repairs itself. If we simply allow space to do so.”