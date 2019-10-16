Consider This With Dr. Rick: October 17, 2019

“Forgiving someone doesn’t mean that their behavior was okay. It means that we’re ready to move on. To release the heavy weight. To shape our own life, on our terms, without any unnecessary burdens.” — Dr. Suzanne Gelb

Dr. Rick

Following a meditation on forgiveness and gratitude, this is what came across my desk:

In certain regions of South Africa, when someone does something wrong, he is taken to the center of the village and surrounded by his tribe for two days while they speak of all the good he has done. They believe each person is good, yet sometimes we make mistakes, which is really a cry for help.

They unite in this ritual to encourage the person to reconnect with his true nature. The belief is that unity and affirmation have more power to change behavior than shame and punishment.

This is known as Ubuntu—humanity toward others. Know of anyone who could use some Ubuntu in their lives?