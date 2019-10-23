Consider This With Dr. Rick: October 24, 2019

“Meraki: (v) to do something with soul, creativity, or love; to put something of yourself into your work.” — A Greek term

Dr. Rick

Meryl Streep tells this story: “I was at an audition for King Kong where I was told I was too ‘ugly’ for the part. This was a pivotal moment for me. This one rogue opinion could derail my dreams of becoming an actress or force me to pull myself up by the bootstraps and believe in myself.

“I took a deep breath and said, ‘I’m sorry you think I’m too ugly for your film but you’re just one opinion in a sea of thousands and I’m off to find a kinder tide.’”

Often described as “the best actress of her generation,” La Streep has gone on to win or receive nominations for 21 Academy Awards.

Consider this: Life is not happening to you. Life is responding to you.