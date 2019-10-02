Consider This With Dr. Rick: October 3, 2019

Dr. Rick

“We need more people who are willing to demonstrate what it looks like to risk and endure failure, disappointment, and regret. People willing to feel their own hurt instead of working it out on other people. People willing to own their stories, live their values, and keep showing up.” — Brené Brown

The journey of discovering your truth is a life-long one. It is a process of staying vigilant to your authenticity, of promising yourself that you will shoot for mindfulness every step of the way.

Consider this: When you replace, “Why is this happening to me?” with “What is this trying to teach me?” everything shifts. You enter the present moment in a new way. You show up. You acknowledge your stuff. You grow. It’s a beautiful moment.