Consider This With Dr. Rick: October 31, 2019

“The beginning of love is to let those we love be perfectly themselves, and not to twist them to fit our own image. Otherwise we love only the reflection of ourselves we find in them.” —Thomas Merton

Dr. Rick

We humans love for lots of reasons, and in lots of ways. We throw the word “love” around pretty casually, as in, I love that color. I love pizza. I love that song.

In its deepest form, love between humans is a feeling that embraces all of who we are—mind, body, and spirit. It can be confusing and overwhelming, it can make the air fresher, the sky bluer. All at the same time. It can bring out our inner romantic…it can bring out the best in us.

When we love another, we find ourselves reflected in that other person. We identify with them. That’s the easy part. However, can you encourage your loved one to be exactly who they are as they change and grow? Can you support them when they are your mirror, and when they’re not?