Consider This With Dr. Rick: September 12, 2019

Dr. Rick

“Don’t tell me what they said about me, tell me why they were so comfortable to say it around you.” — unknown

Ohhh, there’s a lot of gossip here in the South. It’s more than a pastime…it’s an officially condoned sport. Bronze, silver, gold.

That said, we’re probably all a little guilty of some verbal headlining from time to time. No harm no foul…maybe. Grandmother’s wisdom taught me that if you cannot say something good about someone, keep quiet.

And if you must speak, ask yourself if what you’re about to say is: 1) truthful, 2) kind, and 3) necessary. When you speak of others positively, they may just feel your good energy, and without you even knowing it, return the favor someday.

Consider this: Gandhi taught that “You can’t change how people treat you or what they say about you. All you can do is change how you react to it.”