Consider This With Dr. Rick: September 19, 2019

by

“We have to continually be jumping off cliffs and developing our wings on the way down.” — Kurt Vonnegut

I asked a good friend, Chris, for an update about his life-long process of staying clean and sober:

“As an active alcoholic, I definitely wasn’t in sync with the rest of the world, including with myself. My mind was like a five-year-old playing wild electric guitar to Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker.’ Fear, rage, and feelings of inferiority kept me at odds.

“Now I’m sober. I can be courteous, kind, and empathic toward others, yet still be cruel to myself. I practice…every day I practice my electric guitar, a five-year-old strumming for harmony, self-love, and some balance, even if I’m a little off key.”

Everyone has their struggles, whether they are visible or not, and everyone, therefore, needs kindness. I love this quote from actor Matthew Gray Gubler: “I don’t believe in pressure, fear, or failure. Just smiles, monsters, and magic.”

by

DI 16.38

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

September 19, 2019

Friday

September 20, 2019

Saturday

September 21, 2019

Sunday

September 22, 2019

Monday

September 23, 2019

Tuesday

September 24, 2019

Wednesday

September 25, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours