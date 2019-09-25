Consider This With Dr. Rick: September 26, 2019

Dr. Rick

“We are all visitors to this time, this place…we are just passing through. Our purpose here is to observe, to learn, to grow, to love...and then we return home.”— Aboriginal Proverb

Whatever your beliefs about the afterlife, or about our purpose here on the blue marble, the fact remains that we are here now. Consider these gems about living a good life, an interesting and purposeful life:

1. Spend time with interesting people.

2. Do what you are passionate about, whether as a career or a hobby.

3. Say “yes” to new and different opportunities, adventures.

4. Embrace the motto, “fail forward”.

5. Travel, travel, travel.

6. Allow yourself to be curious, silly, childlike.

7. Learn something new every day.

8. Promote kindness through words and deeds.

And, from Eckhart Tolle: “Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.”