Consider This With Dr. Rick: September 5, 2019

“Be kind. Ridiculously, radically, endlessly kind. Be a part of someone’s good day.” — Bobohu

Dr. Rick

I came across this lovely, hopeful meditation and want to share it with you. I believe it describes what we get to look forward to by working on ourselves…engaging in the life-long process of developing mindfulness, kindness, and compassion.

“And then it happens…One day you wake up and you’re in this place. You’re in this place where everything feels right. Your heart is calm. Your soul is lit. Your thoughts are positive. Your vision is clear. You’re at peace, at peace with where you’ve been, at peace with what you’ve been through and at peace with where you’re headed.”

Everything we do is an act of creativity. Everything we do for others is an act of compassion. Consider Thoreau’s words:

“I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately.”