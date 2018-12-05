Consider This With Dr. Rick: December 6, 2019

Dr. Rick

You get what you tolerate. If someone is rude or disrespectful towards you, politely excuse yourself and walk away. It’s a powerful statement. It sends a clear message to the other person that what they’ve done or said is unacceptable and that you won’t tolerate it.” — S. Stabile

I often tell folks that we teach others how to treat us by how we treat ourselves.

If you don’t begin with an acceptance of who you are, then you won’t honor your wants, needs, desires, thoughts and feelings. You won’t hold dear what I call the “rightness” of them…the allowance, the embracing. So how could you expect others to honor you?

On the other hand, if you hold clear boundaries and respect yourself, then others know what to expect from you, and how to be with you. They, too, will recognize and respect your integrity, your wholeness, your authenticity.

If they don’t get it, then they will zig and you will zag. Remember, we attract what we are. attract, to allow and embrace, all we desire.