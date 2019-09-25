“Evened Out”—following the sequence.
Jonesin' Crossword Solution: September 19, 2019
×
Wednesday
-
Education & LearningGoals: Finish 2019 Strong
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsExhibit Reception
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsArtist Talk at Townsend Atelier
-
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: Kimmie J. Soul
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Talks & ReadingsAn Evening with Austin Channing Brown
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningPaint Making with Natural Earth Pigments
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatWags N' Wheels Car Show
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningPaint Making with Natural Earth Pigments
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginning Watercolor
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate Advanced Watercolor
-
Education & LearningLetting Go of Perfectionism: Understanding Shame
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Festivals & FairsWine Over Water