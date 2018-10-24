Halloween Guide 2018: Chattanooga Ghost Tours

Chattanooga Ghost Tours

It’s a chilly Thursday night, the sun has just set and most people are getting ready for bed with some herbal tea and comfortable pajamas. Me on the other hand, I’m strapping on my boots, buttoning up my flannel, and getting ready to head to one of the scariest and top rated ghost tours in the country.

I have lived in Chattanooga for quite some time now and I always recalled seeing signs for Chattanooga Ghost Tours. However, being the frightened little child I am, I never attended. This was my mistake because this particular ghost tour was one of the most entertaining things I have done in the city of Chattanooga.

I went on the Murder and Mayhem Haunted History Tour, which leads you through the downtown area of the city. What makes this particular haunted ghost tour so special? In my opinion it was the fantastic guides that were leading the way through the city, explaining some of the paranormal activity from the past. My guide, Jack, did an excellent job of scaring me while at the same time being super informative.

When asked about why Chattanooga Ghost Tours is one of the top rated haunted tours in America owner Amy Petulla replied, “We have the best guides in the nation.”

As creepy as the tour is, which is pretty darn creepy, the thing that really stood out to me was how much I learned about this city that I have been living in for years. Not to give too much away, because you need to go for yourself, but a lot of weird and spooky things happened here. Chattanooga Ghost Tours is a must see attraction for anyone that visits or lives in Chattanooga.

There are multiple different tours that you can book online at chattanoogaghosttours.com and ticket prices vary. Make sure to book early because they sell out fast!