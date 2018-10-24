Halloween Guide 2018: Ringgold Haunted Depot

Ringgold Haunted Depot

Have you been scouring through every scary movie on Netflix and have found that you still want more? Want to carpe the diem and live it up this holiday season? Then head down to Ringgold’s Haunted Depot for a terrifyingly fun time.

Here is just a little sample of what’s lying in wait for you in the haunted and historic train depot: like many haunted houses darkness plays a huge role, but this one is ridiculously dark. You have but your hands to feel your way along the pitch-black paths.

At one point the hallways can induce claustrophobia and close in on you in surprising ways. Now imagine some blood-covered murder in that closed in hallway with you: awesome, right?

While in line, the group ahead of me was asked if they had a “sacrificial offering” to go first. They quickly ousted a young friend and made him lead the way. Being in front is bad enough but being at the back is worse.

But the creatures at the Haunted Depot have you covered: halfway through you reverse directions. It’s disorienting. And it’s just thrilling to be disoriented in a room filled with clowns.

Half the time the ghoulish guides in the depot show you the way ahead. Other times they lead you to dead-end paths with people wielding powered cutting tools.

This coming Friday and Saturday night are the last nights to catch this foreboding attraction. Tickets to the Haunted Depot are $10 and sales last from 7 to 11 p.m. They can be purchased on site. But not only is there the depot, there is also a Haunted Hayride, a not-so-scary hayride for the faint of heart, and a fun ghost tour.

Outside the depot is live music and food and drink venders serving hot drinks, tacos, nachos, and quesadillas. For more info, go to facebook.com/ringgoldhaunteddepot.