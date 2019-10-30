Acres And Acres Of Darkness

End the Halloween season on a spooky high note with your family at Acres of Darkness this weekend.

Acres of Darkness has been making families happy for a few years now, and this year will be filled with all the horror and kid-friendly activities you could ask for.

Kids can enjoy face painting, pumpkin decorating, inflatables, and other activities that won’t include blood, gore, or jump scares. Just pure Halloween fun. There is also the Kiddie Trail where they can get lost then and find their way out again as many times as they want to.

The hay ride is a family favorite, taking you through the trails of Chattanooga Audubon Acres. Families get the chance to experience the wildlife conservatory at night, an opportunity that only comes around once a year. Hay rides are a long-time tradition to surround yourself with the ambiance of autumn.

They haven’t left out the scary bits of Halloween. The brave can enter the Haunted Forest Trail for the thrill of the season. You’re sure to jump and scream your way through until the end. The actors waste no time preparing their costumes and makeup, and of course rehearsing the best ways to scare those who enter. No flashlights allowed.

Every year they come back scarier than ever, and the children have more to look forward to. After all, Halloween is all about the kids, but for all you adults filled with the Halloween spirit, this is the place for you.

Since the event is family friendly, save the drinking for another occasion and have a nice time with your loved ones. Acres of Darkness is a place where all ages can feel like kids again, so come visit on November 1–2 for the most cheerfully chilling evening of the year.