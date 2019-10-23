All Aboard The Eerie Express

There are only two days left to experience the family-friendly Eerie Express train ride at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum. Be sure to catch the train this Friday or Saturday.

The 90-minute train ride features storytelling, tours through the “gentle thrills” Funhouse, hot cider, black light mini golf, coloring pages, and a goody bag for the kids to take home.

Each room is themed differently with special lighting, interesting decorations, and lots of surprises.

The scene mimics a 1920’s train ride, complete with employees in full vintage uniform. This night involves not only Halloween festivities, but a trip back in time to the Golden Age of railroads.

The train will cross over four bridges through Missionary Ridge Tunnels and provide breath-taking views of the surrounding area. Once the train reaches the station, riders disembark at the Funhouse area.

Designed with young children in mind, this is not a haunted house or scary type of Halloween experience. Nothing spooky to see here, just sweet family fun for all ages. It is guaranteed you won’t have to be worried about anyone jumping out from behind a wall.

While at the Grand Junction, families are also welcome to visit the petting zoo, feed the animals, and take pony rides at no additional charge. Kids will get the feeling of being on the farm when they visit all the animals.

No need to eat supper before your visit. The Depot Deli inside Grand Junction Station will extend their hours until 7:30 pm.

In the spirit of Halloween, everyone is encouraged to put on their best costumes. There will be a costume contest for children and prizes will be given for the best boy’s and best girl’s costume.

Bring out your family to this fun-filled evening and enjoy all the best parts of Halloween without the scare.