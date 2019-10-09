Blowing Springs Farm: An Old Classic

Halloween classic with fun for the entire family

What do you think of when you hear the word “Halloween”? Pumpkins, games, hayrides, mazes, or maybe even a cute little goat named Marshmallow: basically, anything fun. Well you can find all of these great things, and animals, at Blowing Springs Farm.

The family-friendly Halloween hotspot has many attractions and booths that create a fun-filled environment for all ages. So, if you’re not a fan of spooky haunted houses and would like to celebrate Halloween scare-free, then this is the place for you.

This Halloween destination has something for just about everyone. You can pick out and paint pumpkins, play some Halloween-themed games, take a ride on a cow train, try your luck in a duck race, or meet some adorable animals in the Bagby’s Critter Corral.

The Critter Corral, one of the farm’s most popular attraction, has between 16–18 animals. They include goats, sheep, Scottish Highland cows, baby potbelly pigs, alpacas, and even a mini horse.

The farm also has some classic Halloween experiences like hay rides and an extraordinary corn maze. The Enchanted Maize is the jewel of Blowing Springs Farm. So, head on in to the unknown and have fun getting lost.

But wait, the corn theme does not stop at the maze. The farm also offers corn slingshots and a corn crib where you will actually get to swim in a large tub of corn.

This family-friendly festival will be available until October 28th and will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and children under three get in free. Tickets come with four tokens to use on the booths in the farm.

Blowing Springs Farm is located just six miles away from downtown Chattanooga at 217 Chattanooga Valley Road. So head on down to Blowing Springs Farms and make some fun-filled Halloween memories.