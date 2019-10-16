Ghost Touring For History And Fun

Chattanooga Ghost Tours is one of the best

Do you believe in ghosts? Do you love murder, mystery, or history? If you answered yes, then I have the perfect activity: a ghost tour. Last Friday, Chattanooga Ghost Tours took me on a fantastic journey through the dark history of our town.

My journey started at the Chattanooga Ghost Tours storefront in downtown Chattanooga. After check-in, my fellow travelers and I were introduced to our guide and given tips for the tour. We were highly encouraged to take as many photos as possible. This is the easiest way to interact with a ghost. I was skeptical, but I ended up taking more than 100 photos, trying to capture a spirit.

What made my tour so great was the phenomenal performance and storytelling of my guide, Jessica Ferguson. Ferguson was able to talk about the historical aspects of the tour while keeping the experience fun and scary. She introduced us to the most haunted places in the downtown area, from the Read House to the County Jail.

The tour is delightfully captivating and exciting. This is a great activity for everyone: large groups, couples, families, children—my group even had a dog. Both believers and nonbelievers are welcome, though if you’re a skeptic like I was, prepare to have your mind changed.

Chattanooga Ghost Tours has been named one of the nation’s top 10 tours, and it shows. The charismatic tour guides, the compelling stories, and the ghostly atmosphere make for a great time. Amy Petulla, the owner, describes her tours as “entertaining, spooky, and fantastic.”

The company offers various tours and hunts. You could take the Murder and Mayhem tour, like I did, or start hunting with their Cemetery Ghost Hunt. Tickets can be bought on their website: chattanoogaghosttours.com