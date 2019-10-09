Dread Hollow—A Town Divided

Are you brave enough to visit the haunted hamlet?

Over 20,000 square feet of pure terror is deceptively hidden in a seemingly innocent location. What used to house a grocery store is now home to the #1 fan-voted haunt in the nation on scurryface.com.

It’s election season for mayor in the eerie town of Dread Hollow. Rikketts the Clown and Mayor Al run against each other in a bloody race. “There’s a new regime in town: it’s the Rikketts regime!” is the bold statement from the clown himself. It’s a town divided.

Visitors to Dread Hollow get the chance to cast their vote in the election upon arrival and before entry to the haunts. The election is the theme of Dread Hollow this year but the three haunts are unique stories.

Creator and owner Tim Green said, “It doesn’t feel like a haunted attraction, it feels like you’re stepping into a movie.” The actors are trained to terrify.

Todd Patton, also creator and owner, was thrilled beyond belief when a certain someone, not naming names, had to leave through the back because she was so scared.

“That’s our goal, it means we did a good job,” he said. Be prepared for an intense haunt.

One $22 ticket gets you into all three haunts and an $18 upgrade for an R.I.P. Pass is available. The R.I.P. pass gives access to the front of the line and a special lounge to spend time in before entering. Pass holders even get to control noises and pop-up tactics that will surely scare those going through.

New additions to Dread Hollow are four escape rooms created to horrify those brave enough to enter. Each room has a unique theme ranging from a pitch-black room to an escape from the infamous Eugene Todd.

You can run, but there is nowhere to hide. Enter if you dare.