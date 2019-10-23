Explore The Weird & Wonderful

ODDtober And AquaScarium delight

Are you intrigued by the odd, bizarre, or quirky? Every October, the Tennessee Aquarium strives to showcase these qualities through their animals. ODDtober is a celebration of the “weird and wonderful side of nature.”

Every week the amazing educators at the Tennessee Aquarium focus on two different animals to show and explain. This year they have covered everything from tomato frogs and monitor lizards to the African tigerfish.

This week until the 26th, they will be exhibiting owl oddities at 11 a.m. and showcasing a fantastic butterfly release at 2 p.m. In the last week of October, from the 27th to the 31st, the Aquarium will be centered around flashlight fish (11 a.m.) and scorpions (2 p.m.).

Another fun aspect of ODDtober is that every Saturday at 11 a.m., the divers that feed the fish will demonstrate some amazing underwater pumpkin carving. Can you imagine trying to carve a Jack o’ Lantern when you’re next to a seven-foot fish? You’ll have to see it to believe it.

The Aquarium will also be hosting a family-friendly party they call AquaScarium this Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. It’s a bit of a mouthful, but this spooktacular party will include yummy treats, a dance party, and a chance to trick or treat among your favorite animals. Come in your best costume, and remember to register online.

ODDtober is an excellent way to learn some interesting and unbelievable facts about your favorite animals. To discover more about the mysteries of nature, make sure to go to the Tennessee Aquarium at 1 Broad Street in downtown Chattanooga before ODDtober ends.

The Aquarium is open every day from 10 to 6 p.m., and tickets can be bought online or in person. For more information, call (423) 265-0695.