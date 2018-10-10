Halloween Guide 2018: Acres Of Darkness

Acres Of Darkness

It’s completely dark and the only thing to guide you along the trail is a rope and a glowstick. Walking through the woods at night can be a pretty unsettling experience on its own, but when you add a haunted element into that equation, things get even scarier. Acres of Darkness does an excellent job of terrifying you.

I have to be honest, I have never been a fan of anything that scares me. This includes scary movies, haunted houses, and everything else that falls into that genre. Acres of Darkness was the first haunted house, well I guess haunted trail, that I had ever attended and I’m surprised to say that I think they might have converted me to the spooky side.

This year’s theme for Acres of Darkness is appropriately titled as “Toyland”. My first thought walking into the entrance of the trail was, of course, it had be toys. The creepy clown doll staring at me at the entrance really set the mood for the rest of the experience.

I don’t want to give too much away about this amazing haunted trail so let me just summarize it for you. At first I thought the trail would be short but to my surprise, and terror, it was actually quite long.

The combination of total darkness and random strobe lights really does a fantastic job of disorienting your senses. And when you least expect it, something creepy jumps out from behind a tree and makes you scream and cry for mommy. Acres of Darkness, take a bow.

This event only costs $15 and it is worth every penny. Acres of Darkness will be open every Friday and Saturday of the month. The haunted trail begins at 8 p.m. and is located at 900 North Sanctuary Road.