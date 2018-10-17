Halloween Guide 2018: Barktober Fest & Meowlloween

Want to have a great time testing your Halloween costume ideas early? Do you have a four-legged family friend that wants to dress-up too?

McKamey Animal Shelter hosts their fourth annual Barktober Fest this Saturday, October 20th, and everyone will be dress to the (k)nines. There will also be German cuisine, a beer garden by Terminal Brewhouse, trick-or-treating in the woods, and a football lounge.

Costume categories include best owner/dog costume, funniest, most creative, and crowd favorite. There will be separate categories for dogs over and under 25 lbs. And for the anti-social felines left at home, the winner of the cat costume photos on Facebook will be announced this night. Contest entry is a one-time donation of $5.

First and second place winners of the costume contest will receive prizes donated by Slobberbones. To register for the contest come early at 3 p.m. as the contest starts at 4 p.m.

Trick-or-treating in the woods will be a not-so-scary activity for both children and adults. “Each department [at McKamey] will have a booth out there and they will go wild,” says Mary Ollie Newman, a spokesperson for McKamey.

From 5–9 p.m., there will be pop-out scary surprises and plenty of candy for us and doggy treats for our friends. Entry is free for trick-or-treating with a donation of food or toys for either dogs or cats.

There will also be pumpkin painting station for kids. Wives can also drop husbands off at the football lounge that’s open till 10 p.m. Tickets for the beer garden are $25 in advance and $35 at the door, and of course there will be live music. It all lasts from 5-10 p.m.

All of this goes to benefit McKamey’s work and the dozens of animals they’ve rescued from Hurricane Florence. For more information and for tickets go to mckameyanimalcenter.org.