Halloween Guide 2018: Blowing Springs Farm

How would you describe Halloween themed corn? To me, it’s just kind of ear-rie. Alright maybe that joke was a little bit too “corny”, but in all seriousness nothing says Halloween like a good old fashioned corn maze.

Blowing Springs Farm has just that and much more as they prepare for their grand opening at the beginning of this month. If haunted houses and scary movies give you the heebie jeebies, then Blowing Springs Farm is the perfect alternative for some fall-themed fun.

The main attraction of the farm revolves around a newly designed corn maze that will be sure to keep you guessing which way to turn next. The maze might be the center of attention but the fun doesn’t stop there.

Blowing Springs Farm has something for every age group. Babgby’s Critter Corral will be returning this year giving those who attend a special chance to pet mini Scottish Highland cows, alpacas, and a variety of other furry creatures. Did I mention there is a brand new mini horse this year? Who doesn’t want to pet a mini horse?

Kids and adults can also enjoy hayrides, duck races, pedal carts, and the pumpkin market on the farm. There will be tons of corn related events including corn slingshots, the corn crib station, and cornhole. Another new addition to this year’s event is the giant checkerboard and giant dice which is sure to bring even more fun to the farm.

This award-winning event will be celebrating its 17th season every Friday through Sunday up until October 28th. The barn doors open up at 10 a.m. every weekend and close at 7 p.m. Blowing Springs Farm is located at 271 Chattanooga Valley Road and admission is $10 per person.

Make sure to stop by for the festivities before fall is over!