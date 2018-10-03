Halloween Guide 2018: Dread Hollow

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, if you ask me: a time of meeting new people and learning about who they are and why they’ve just emerged from the darkness into your life, covered in blood.

October’s here, and there are plenty of friends and holiday cheer at Dread Hollow. The award-winning team behind Ruby Falls Haunted Caverns are back with this new haunt, which features three terrifying stories twisted into one horrifying experience.

You begin with the paranormal investigate team at the Belle Royal Hotel. As you make your way through the various rooms, ghosts seemingly erupt from nowhere leaving anyone apprehensive to turn any corner. Next is the Brine Brothers Circus and the Cirque de Fatale. Going into this, I only had one thought in my head: clowns, clowns, and more clowns. When they’re not popping out of the darkness, these “friendly” and hellish characters are in your face and urging you deeper into their story.

Finally, there’s the Harley Farm that is a petrifying fest for the senses. Not only do you see and hear each story of Dread Hollow, but you can smell them as well. And of course, there’s a surprise at the end, and it’s…precious.

Dread Hollow is a 20,000 square foot blood curdling maze. Todd Patton, a co-creator, said there are 65 actors throughout the haunt. And I can testify that they are all very, very good at what they do. The level of energy and intensity they bring around every corner makes Dread Hollow an experience to die for.

For those who have an extra taste for terror, not only is there the town, but also two escape rooms featuring dirt, blood, slime, and a serial killer.

General admission is $20 and tickets and information can be found at dreadhollow.com