Halloween Guide 2018: ODDtober & AquaScarium

ODDtober & AquaScarium

Did you know that Radiated Tortoises can feel through their hard-outer shell, which is relatable, and that they’ll bump into you, wanting their shell scratched? Did you know the lemurs love to groom each other and that they are a matriarchy?

In-depth information about these animals is what you can expect this month at the Tennessee Aquarium’s ODDtober and AquaScarium, which offers a chance to get much more out of your visit.

This week features the Panther Chameleon at 11 a.m. and Scorpions at 3 p.m. From October 15–21, the Boneless Beauties of coral will be on display at 10:30 a.m., and Flying Squirrels will be gliding at 3 p.m. Finally, at the end of the month there will crocodile lizards and upside down jellyfish.

And these creatures are new! Hailing from as far as Madagascar, these various creepy-crawly guys are ready to nestle in your heart, but in a loving way of course.

When speaking of the specialists that accompany the ODDtober events, Casey Phillips, a representative for the Aquarium, said, “It’s an opportunity to pick their brains.” These experts show viewers a different and closer look at these new, exotic animals.

It was my pleasure to see one of the aquarium’s biologists feed the horseshoe crabs. When turned over upside down, these guys look like the face-suckers from Alien. But under their helmet-like shell they have a soft side. Both they and some species of stingrays will swim to the edge to receive your affection.

On the last Friday of October comes AquaScarium, which features costumed-scuba divers, under water pumpkin carving, and candy galore. Goers are encouraged to come in costume. It all concludes with the Monster Mash: an outside dance party at the aquarium’s plaza.

For more information about these once-a-year events visit tnaqua.org or call (800) 262-0695.