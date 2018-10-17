Halloween Guide 2018: The Ocoee River Maze

Right on the banks of the Ocoee lies a magical place. A place where people of all ages can come enjoy some fall fun. The place I’m referring to is the River Maze.

Owned and operated by Joe and Dianne Fetzer, the River Maze offers so many varieties of activities for people to come down and experience. Upon driving up to the farm, the first impression I got was that this is something that positively impacts the whole community. For the last fourteen years the Fetzer’s have been doing their part to make fall a great time for the people of the Chattanooga and Cleveland area.

The main attraction of the River Maze is the massive corn maze located directly to the side of the other festivities. This year’s theme of the corn maze is “Over the River and Through the Woods”. There are ten checkpoints throughout the maze that give you clues as to which direction to head next. But I have to be honest, I only got to the fourth one before I eventually turned around and headed back to the entrance.

“The corn maze this year is the greenest we’ve ever had,” said Mr. Fetzer.Despite this maze being the biggest, there are also other mazes for different skill levels. The Soybean Maze, The No Left Turn Maze, and The Animal Maze are just a few examples. There are other activities like the pumpkin patch where you can pick your own pumpkin, hayrides, cow trains, and lots of corn related activities.

The River Maze is one of the best fall experiences I have ever been to. It will be going on every Friday through Sunday until the end of October. It’s located at 1371 Hwy. 64 and the fun begins at 6 p.m. We’ll see y’all down at the farm!