Haunted Houses & Events

There are lots of haunted house and Halloween events through the region. Our crack staff of ghouls and goblins have searched far and wide to bring you a detailed list of all the spooky spectaculars to visit between now and Halloween.

Dread Hollow

Thur-Sun & Halloween

321 Browns Ferry Rd.

(423) 800-0566

dreadhollow.com

Blowing Springs Farm

Fri-Sun in October

271 Chattanooga Valley Rd.

(706) 820-2531

blowingspringsfarm.com

Rocktoberfest Fall Festival

Sat & Sun in October

Rock City Gardens

1400 Patten Rd.

(706) 820-2531

seerockcity.com

Ringgold Haunted Depot

Oct. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

155 Depot St.

(706) 935-3061

cityofringgoldga.gov

Acres of Darkness: Haunted Woods & Family Adventure

Fri & Sat in October

Audubon Acres

900 North Sanctuary Rd.

(423) 892-1499

acresofdarkness.com

Escape Experience Chattanooga

Daily through Oct. 31

1800 Rossville Ave.

(423) 551-3306

escapeexperience.com

Chattanooga Ghost Tours

Nightly through Oct. 31

57 E. 5th St.

(423) 800-5998

chattanoogaghosttours.com

Post-Mortem Haunted Trail

Fri & Sat in October

Tri-State Exhibition Center

200 Natures Trail

McDonald, TN

(706) 339-4917

postmortem.myfreesites.net

Boo in the Zoo

Oct. 19-20 & 26-27

Chattanooga Zoo

301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.

(423) 697-1322

chattzoo.org

Halloween Eerie Express

Fri & Sat in October

Tennessee Valley Railroad

4119 Cromwell Rd.

(423) 894-8028

tvrail.com

Haunted Trail

Oct. 26-27, 6 p.m.

Enterprise South Nature Park

190 Still Hollow Loop

(423) 893-3500

hamiltontn.gov/esnp

ODDtober

Fri & Sat in October

Tennessee Aquarium

1 Broad St.

(800) 262-0695

tnaqua.org

The Haunted Hilltop

Fri & Sat in October

& Halloween

8235 Hwy. 58

(423) 488-3956

thehauntedhilltop.com

Fall Hayrides & Campfires

Saturdays in Oct. thru Nov. 3

Cloudland Canyon State Park

122 Cloudland Canyon Park Rd.

(706) 657-4050

gastateparks.org

The Haunted Barn

Fri & Sat in October, Nov. 3

5017 McDonald Rd.

McDonald, TN

(423) 396-9790

thehauntedbarnchattanooga.com

The River Maze

Fri-Sun in October

Birchland Ocoee Farms

1371 Hwy. 64

Benton, TN

(423) 650-0710

therivermaze.com

Lake WinnepeSPOOKah!

Fri & Sat in October

Lake Winnepesaukah

1730 Lakeview Dr.

(706) 866-5681

lakewinnie.com

BARKtober Fest and MEOWlloween Party

Saturday, October 19

McKamey Animal Center

4500 N. Access Rd.

(423) 305-6500

mckameyanimalcenter.org

Big Chill Halloween Bash

Saturday, Oct. 26

The Big Chill

103 Cherokee Blvd.

(423) 267-2455

thebigchillgrill.com

Scary-Oke Contest

Saturday, Oct 26

Sing It or Wing It

410 Market St.

(423) 757-WING

singitorwingitchattanooga.com

Creepy Carnival Halloween Party

Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.

The Dwell Hotel

120 E. 10th St.

(423) 710-2925

thedwellhotel.com

Halloween Party & Ashley and The X’s CD Release

Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.

Songbirds South

35 Station St.

(423) 531-2473

museum.songbirds.rocks

Chills and Thrills Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

White Lightning Harley-Davidson

7720 Lee Hwy.

(423) 892-4888

whitelightingharley-davidson.com

Halloween with Voodoo Slim!

Saturday Nov. 2, 10 p.m.

Bud’s Sports Bar

5751 Brainerd Rd.

(423) 499-9878

budssportsbar.com

HiFi Clyde’s Halloween Show

Friday, Nov. 1, 10 p.m.

Hi Fi Clyde’s

122 W Main St.

(423) 362-8335

hificlydeschattanooga.com