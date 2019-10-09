Haunted Houses & Events
There are lots of haunted house and Halloween events through the region. Our crack staff of ghouls and goblins have searched far and wide to bring you a detailed list of all the spooky spectaculars to visit between now and Halloween.
Dread Hollow
Thur-Sun & Halloween
321 Browns Ferry Rd.
(423) 800-0566
dreadhollow.com
Blowing Springs Farm
Fri-Sun in October
271 Chattanooga Valley Rd.
(706) 820-2531
blowingspringsfarm.com
Rocktoberfest Fall Festival
Sat & Sun in October
Rock City Gardens
1400 Patten Rd.
(706) 820-2531
seerockcity.com
Ringgold Haunted Depot
Oct. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26
155 Depot St.
(706) 935-3061
cityofringgoldga.gov
Acres of Darkness: Haunted Woods & Family Adventure
Fri & Sat in October
Audubon Acres
900 North Sanctuary Rd.
(423) 892-1499
acresofdarkness.com
Escape Experience Chattanooga
Daily through Oct. 31
1800 Rossville Ave.
(423) 551-3306
escapeexperience.com
Chattanooga Ghost Tours
Nightly through Oct. 31
57 E. 5th St.
(423) 800-5998
chattanoogaghosttours.com
Post-Mortem Haunted Trail
Fri & Sat in October
Tri-State Exhibition Center
200 Natures Trail
McDonald, TN
(706) 339-4917
postmortem.myfreesites.net
Boo in the Zoo
Oct. 19-20 & 26-27
Chattanooga Zoo
301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.
(423) 697-1322
chattzoo.org
Halloween Eerie Express
Fri & Sat in October
Tennessee Valley Railroad
4119 Cromwell Rd.
(423) 894-8028
tvrail.com
Haunted Trail
Oct. 26-27, 6 p.m.
Enterprise South Nature Park
190 Still Hollow Loop
(423) 893-3500
hamiltontn.gov/esnp
ODDtober
Fri & Sat in October
Tennessee Aquarium
1 Broad St.
(800) 262-0695
tnaqua.org
The Haunted Hilltop
Fri & Sat in October
& Halloween
8235 Hwy. 58
(423) 488-3956
thehauntedhilltop.com
Fall Hayrides & Campfires
Saturdays in Oct. thru Nov. 3
Cloudland Canyon State Park
122 Cloudland Canyon Park Rd.
(706) 657-4050
gastateparks.org
The Haunted Barn
Fri & Sat in October, Nov. 3
5017 McDonald Rd.
McDonald, TN
(423) 396-9790
thehauntedbarnchattanooga.com
The River Maze
Fri-Sun in October
Birchland Ocoee Farms
1371 Hwy. 64
Benton, TN
(423) 650-0710
therivermaze.com
Lake WinnepeSPOOKah!
Fri & Sat in October
Lake Winnepesaukah
1730 Lakeview Dr.
(706) 866-5681
lakewinnie.com
BARKtober Fest and MEOWlloween Party
Saturday, October 19
McKamey Animal Center
4500 N. Access Rd.
(423) 305-6500
mckameyanimalcenter.org
Big Chill Halloween Bash
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Big Chill
103 Cherokee Blvd.
(423) 267-2455
thebigchillgrill.com
Scary-Oke Contest
Saturday, Oct 26
Sing It or Wing It
410 Market St.
(423) 757-WING
singitorwingitchattanooga.com
Creepy Carnival Halloween Party
Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.
The Dwell Hotel
120 E. 10th St.
(423) 710-2925
thedwellhotel.com
Halloween Party & Ashley and The X’s CD Release
Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.
Songbirds South
35 Station St.
(423) 531-2473
museum.songbirds.rocks
Chills and Thrills Halloween Party
Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
White Lightning Harley-Davidson
7720 Lee Hwy.
(423) 892-4888
whitelightingharley-davidson.com
Halloween with Voodoo Slim!
Saturday Nov. 2, 10 p.m.
Bud’s Sports Bar
5751 Brainerd Rd.
(423) 499-9878
budssportsbar.com
HiFi Clyde’s Halloween Show
Friday, Nov. 1, 10 p.m.
Hi Fi Clyde’s
122 W Main St.
(423) 362-8335
hificlydeschattanooga.com