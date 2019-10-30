The Amazing Ocoee River Maze

Nestled on the banks of Ocoee lies a must-see seasonal event. The River Maze is a family-friendly Halloween attraction that boasts extraordinary mazes and fall fun for everyone.

The River Maze is owned and operated by Joe and Dianne Fetzer and is a product of Birchland Ocoee Farms. The attraction has been entertaining and amazing people in Chattanooga and Cleveland for 14 years. The shining jewel of the River Maze is their giant creative corn maze.

This year their famous corn maze is inspired by their first maze from 2005. Their theme this year is “Where the river flows, and memories grow!” The paths in the maze will mimic rivers in Tennessee, the state flag, a raccoon, a mockingbird, and an iris. Guests can also enjoy the “Mystery at the River Maze”, a scavenger hunt where you can find clues while traversing the maze.

While the corn maze is the shining jewel of Ocoee, they have many more festivities and mazes. There is the “Soybean Maze”, the “Jumping Maze”, the “No Left Turn Maze”, and the “Spookily Speaks Out Against Bullying Maze”. They also have two escape rooms, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, slides, a cow train, and many more attractions.

The Ocoee River Maze is a great place to relax, have fun, and celebrate the fall season. People of all ages are welcome, so if you enjoy traditional autumn activities, this is the place for you. The River Maze also caters to large groups or field trips.

Make sure you don’t miss out on this fantastic corn-themed seasonal event. The River Maze will be open this last weekend of October on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets cost $11.90 per person and can be bought at their venue located at 1371 Hwy. 64.

For more information, go to their website therivermaze.com or email them at rivermazeocoee@gmail.com. You can also call (423) 650-0710 or (423) 650-7224.