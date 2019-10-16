The Haunted Depot Is Back In Ringgold

Have you seen the Hanged Girl? You will.

Every Friday and Saturday night until October 26 the city of Ringgold Parks and Recreation team will host the town’s spookiest event. And aside from the clowns with bloody smiles, the Haunted Depot is quite enjoyable.

The night begins peacefully enough with live music to keep visitors entertained while they wait in line for the frightening Haunted Depot; in the case of October 12, visitors heard a Johnny Cash tribute band and another that played all the top bops from the 1950’s. Every week will feature new bands.

For three straight weeks, the city will be terrorized by the Haunted Depot. According to legend, it is haunted by a young girl who was hanged there during the Civil War. The lucky ones might see her.

For those who love the thrill of the haunt, the Haunted Depot is a must-see. The acting is exceptional, so much so, you may believe you are witnessing an actual electrocution at one point. Back to the bloody clowns…just watch out for those.

The best parts are not the ones that make you scream like a child, some would say, but rather the hay ride and the ghost tour. For the faint of heart, skip the haunted depot and hop on the trailer for a ride through the woods to a nice warm bonfire where hot chocolate and cider await.

The ghost tour, while spooky, is nothing short of informative about the town’s history. Each tour is led by a local who can add personal ghost stories to the tour’s agenda. The aesthetic? Sitting on a trailer pulled by an F-150 through the streets and around the railroad tracks being told ghost stories by a man in a cape. You just can’t get that anywhere else.

The event is 3-in-1 so that all ages can join in on the fun.