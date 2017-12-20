2017 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Four

It's our fourth and final week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.

Give her a sparkle she’ll always remember with ½ carat total weight Diamond Earrings from Wright Jewelers, 6311 E Brainerd Rd. Christmas Sale $600 (was $1,200) wrightjeweler.com

This very stylish men’s Reactor Valkyrie Watch, available from Goss Company Jewelers, 1925 Gunbarrel Rd., Suite 117, features a blue face, stainless steel band, bi-directional E6B flight computer slide rule bezel and is 200M depth tested. $750, gosscompany.weebly.com

Sequined to perfection, these Ombre Sequin Slide Slippers dress up lazy days in. Sequined suede upper, faux fur insole, flocked rubber sole. Make bedtime stylish and shiny. $78, anthropologie.com

Sing a song wearing these Acoustic Guitar Socks for men and you’ll be inspired through your feet! They are perfect for the music enthusiast on your list. Just don’t try playing with feet. $10, socksmith.com

You know you need to stay hydrated for a healthy lifestyle. This Motivational Water Bottle reminds you to sip your way through two full bottles of water per day. $20, uncommongoods.com

This Limited Edition White Chocolate Peppermint Hot Chocolate Mix from The Hot Chocolatier, 1437 Market St., is the perfect thing to warm you up on these cold winter days. You don’t even have to leave the house to enjoy some of The Hot Chocolatier’s favorite hot chocolate! Just whisk into heated milk and enjoy. 11 oz. tins $14 each, thehotchocolatier.com

Stay warm on the slopes or out for a winter run with this Columbia Women’s Omni Heat Jacket with a thermal inner layer, available from Dodge City Ski Shop, 7968 E. Brainerd Rd. And with Columbia’s commitment to excellence, you know it’s good. $189.95, dodgecityski.com

It’s the hottest gift of the season: the Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1. This multi-use, electric countertop appliance—pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pot, warming pot and yogurt maker in one—has a cult following. You know you want one. Trust us, you'll love it. Really. $99, instantpot.com

Relax with this LULU Bath Bomb Gift Set that allows you to rejuvenate in total comfort; crafted to dissolve in the tub as the ultimate body stress reliever so you can unwind and relieve tension. Cool Fresh Aloe, Sweet Strawberry Cassis, Eucalyptus, Grapefruit Tangerine, Lavender Mint, and Tropical Magic calming scents. $21, amazon.com

A tote for your Toto! Inspired by Lands’ End’s famous canvas tote, the Canvas Tote Dog Carrier provides your small dog a comfy home away from home. Along with the cutout for his head, it has a firm, fleece-covered bottom for easy standing (rip-grip tape keeps it steady, and the fleece removes for washing). There’s a hook to attach to the collar, and a zip top to keep him secure. You can even personalize it by adding a monogram or embroidered icon. $50, landsend.com