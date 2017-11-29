2017 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week One

Our first week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.

Four Bridges Outfitters is proud to offer handmade and locally sourced goods in addition to gently used outdoor gear. Pictured clockwise: Burlap Apparel Biner tee, 423 handmade soap, Pottery in the Wild ceramics, reusable snack bags by Media Menagerie, Ascent Energy Bars, and stationary by Vanilla Shop. Come meet the artists behind the goods during the store’s Handmade Holiday Pop-Up Market, Dec 8 from 3pm-7pm and Dec 9 from 10pm-5pm. Four Bridges Outfitters, 315 N. Market St., (423) 531-0990, fourbridgesoutfitters.com

With his flowing rainbow mane and sweetly stout body, Elwood the Unicorn turns a simple bowl of cereal, soup, or ice cream into a walk on the wondrous side. His iconic horn promises a bit of magic with your meal, while his enigmatic blue eyes stare deep into yours as if to say, “Hey friend, all the enchantment you need is right here within my ample stoneware vessel.” $38, uncommongoods.com

Men can relax in this lightweight, softly textured Waffle Bathrobe inspired by the world’s finest spas. Features two hip pockets, a folded collar and secure waist tie. Made of 100% long-staple Turkish cotton. (Sorry, no actual waffles included). $119, parachutehome.com

Because your life simply will not be complete without your very own Chia Pet Emoji Smiley Face Planter. They come in a variety of of your favorite emoji expressions...and yes, there’s a poop emoji version. Really. We can't make this up. $15, chia.com

Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty comes in different colors, illusions, glow-in-the-dark, heat-sensitive, and more. Stretch it, roll it, and bounce it. The satisfying addictiveness and stress relief is a win. $10, puttyworld.com

The new and improved Amazon Echo Plus is getting smarter all the time. Hands-free, ask Alexa anything and she’ll answer. For real, she has 1M answers. It’s pretty fun and helpful all at the same time. Weather, questions, horoscopes, stocks, traffic? Done and done. Plus listen to music because, music! $119.99, amazon.com/echoplus

This hand-poured Happy Holidays Pine Scented Soy Aromatherapy Candle uses soy wax, essential oils and perfume oils –with a metal free cotton wick, free of dyes, pesticides, parabens and sulfates. Just a clean, fresh fragrance that is perfect for the holidays. $36, ahalife.com

These Bose QuietControl 30 Wireless Headphones offer breakthrough technology that lets you control your own level of noise cancellation throughout the day. Calls come in clearer, even in windy or noisy environments, with noise-rejecting dual-microphone system. $299, bose.com

The coffee press that literally everyone is trying to get their hands on this holiday season. R2-D2 has always been a friend and now can make your morning that much better with the R2-D2 Coffee Press by giving you up to 4-cups of coffee that are…wait for it…out of this world. $29.99, thinkgeek.com

With the new Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker you can track workouts, heart rate, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes and steps. Plus, monitor how long and how well you’ve been sleeping and can even receive texts and calls at a glance when you’re on the move. $129.95, fitbit.com

Need some happy little trees in your life? You need a Bob Ross ‘Happy Little Painter’ Funko Pop Figure. Because who doesn’t love Bob Ross?! Perfect for on your desk or just proudly displayed around your happy little house. $17, funko.com

Enjoy fun in the sun with the Toysmith Day at the Beach. This all-in-one set contains everything a child needs for an imaginary beach vacation. The set includes mini beach chair, umbrella and stand, beach ball, floating ring and sandals. Even if the real beach is miles away, the set includes its own sea shells, white sand and a container to set up a mini-beach anywhere. $10, littleobsessed.com

For the Oprah fan on your list, “What I Know For Sure”…because Oprah really does know everything. On a serious note, this is one of our favorite reads over the past two years. You can pick it up at almost any time and find some words of inspiration and motivation. Now at a super low price. $15, amazon.com

Give your kitchen the ultimate upgrade with the Ninja Intelli-Sense Kitchen System with Auto-Spiralizer. Twelve chef-designed smart programs. One smart base and four high-performance attachments. Four high-performance appliances. $199.75, ninjakitchen.com