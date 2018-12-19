2018 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Four

It's our final week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.

Featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list, this Good Hurt Fuego Sauce Gift Set will blow your cheeks off! The seven-piece collection is the perfect way to sample some of the best hot sauces around, including whiskey habanero, garlic herb, and even ghost pepper. Pair each sauce with a different food and experiment with incredible flavor combinations! $32.50 · thoughtfully.com

Harry Potter has cast a record-breaking spell on fans for nearly two decades. Running Press presents the first officially licensed Harry Potter Collectible Quidditch Set, which includes: 1 Quaffle, 2 Bludgers, 1 non-removable Snitch, and 1 16x24” collectible poster all showcased in a decorative Quidditch trunk (plus a lock and key for the trunk to keep inquisitive Muggles from opening it). $21.50 · deepdiscount.com

We all know the story of The Grinch (the TV classic, not the live-action disaster). The little Funko Pop Grinch doll is a great addition to your holiday decorations or just to put on a shelf to display all year long. Just be sure not to touch him with a 39 and a half foot pole. $9.99 · toywiz.com

Are you tired of twisting yourself into knots trying to keep your back clean shaven? Designed to shave hard-to-reach areas, the Bakblade 2.0 DIY Back and Body Shaver offers the smoothest shave without lasers or painful waxing. Featuring a curved ergonomic handle and DRYglide blades, allowing a smooth shave, wet or dry. The muscles, however, you’ll have to develop on your own. $24.99 · bedbathandbeyond.com

The next-generation Ninja Coffee Bar is a single serve and glass carafe coffee system—complete with a variety of brew types and sizes you can’t get anywhere else. There’s even a built-in frother with hot and cold frothing capabilities. Plus a host of delicious coffee recipes you can create and enjoy, all from the comfort of home. $169.99 · ninjakitchen.com

For anyone who’s trying to create a little less waste and keep their teeth nice anc clean, this four-pack of Biodegradable Eco-Friendly Natural Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrushes are just the thing. Bamboo is naturally anti-bacterial, anti-fungal & anti-microbial to help prevent the growth of mold. $11.99 · alibaba.com

Calm your mind while creating beautiful images with the Original Buddha Board. Use the included brush to paint designs onto the board with water. As the water evaporates your image will fade, but will reveal a new perspective on your creative endeavors, encouraging the Zen idea of living in the moment. $34.95 · barnesandnoble.com

Flame broiled, grass-fed patty, super sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun. Would you like fries with that? Supersized? Add on a Burger Bicycle Bell to your ride to stand out on the road! Makes a great gift for that bicycle enthusiast on your list. $8.99 · amazon.com

These Baby Pet Magic Mask Sheets are perfect for a spa day and trip to the zoo all rolled into one. Your choice of Anti-Wrinkle Pug, Whitening Seal, Soothing Cat, or Vitality Panda. Or get all four! $11.79 · megastore365.com

Tired of fighting your vacuum cleaner every time you need to do chores? The Shark APEX DuoClean is the answer to your floor cleaning wishes. The dual brushroll system deep cleans carpets and delivers a polished look on hard floors, while the detachable canister helps you clean under couches, tables, beds, and more. $299.40 · sharkclean.com

The Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine is the world’s most advanced sound machine to help you sleep better. It’s scientifically engineered to promote relaxation, renewal, and deeper sleep. And it comes with dual USB charging points so your phone or tablet is as refreshed and ready to go as you are. $129.95 · soundofsleep.com

Light up a loved one’s life—across town or across the country—with two or more of these in-sync Long Distance Friendship Lamps. When you turn one on with a simple touch of your hand, its mate emits the same ambient glow, no matter where it is and who is on the other end: parent or grandparent, niece or nephew, or long-distance significant other. $85 · uncommongoods.com

The Rabbit Super-Aerating Decanter System is a sleek, contemporary take on traditional wine decanters. The wide, shallow basin creates a large horizontal surface for aeration, opening up red wines to their full complexity and flavor. The perforated micro-strainer catches any sediment as you decant and serve. $59.95 · williams-sonoma.com

Get in the holiday spirit and keep your head warm with a Holiday Pudding Beanie that's cute enough to wear long after the last festive dessert has been eaten. 100% cotton knit, soft-touch style, with a faux fur bobble top, it'll keep your head toasty and stylish at the same time all winter long. $21 · asos.com