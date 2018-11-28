2018 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week One

It's our first week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.

Some people just like cash for the holidays. With the Money Maze Puzzle Box, however, you can make them work for their money with a fun puzzle. Combine puzzle games and gift boxes into one with this gift holder puzzle box. It’s a fun, cool way to give a gift.

$12.90 · agreatlifebrand.com

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house…your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season!

$149.95 · aerogarden.com

Go from workout to hangout with the VaporActive Atmosphere Jogger Pants, designed with a material that minimizes sweat and eliminates odor that’ll become their new go-to workout pants.

$49.99 · mission.com

“I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.” Just recite the phrase and tap your wand to learn the location of every inch of Hogwarts with this Harry Potter Morphing Mug. The heat-sensitive, color changing mug transforms as hot liquid is added from black to reveal a full color image of the Marauder’s Map.

$18.99 · filmcellsltd.com

Instead of putting photos in a locket, with the Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace, you can enjoy aromatherapy everywhere you go. Comes with eight reusable, highly absorbent round lava stones that will hold the oil of your choice for hours.

$12.09 · megastore365.com

Not only is toting all your stuff in a backpack much easier on your body than using a shoulder bag, the AER Fit Pack 2 Backpack has everything you need to store gym clothes, a laptop, books...it even comes with a shoe compartment.

$135 · nordstrom.com

Have a hankering for great chocolate treats from "across the pond"? This delectable Cadbury Selection Box comes chock full of ten of the top selling Cadbury British chocolate bars. You will receive all the chocolate bars in the 'Great British Treats' presentation box as pictured—guaranteed. And these are the full size UK products—not the smaller multi-pack bars, shipped direct from the United Kingdom.

$13.99 · amazon.com

Stay warm and cozy all through the holiday season with this festive Noble Mount lightweight Thermal Sleep Set styled for comfort. Cotton rich blend makes it soft, comfortable and durable. The interior is brushed so it feels soft against the skin.

$39.99 · noblemount.com

Can’t figure out the perfect book, CD or game for that hard to shop for person on your list? Problem solved! Get them a McKay’s Gift Certificate, good for anything in Chattanooga’s largest used books and more store. Get them online at mckaybooks.com or pick one up in person in the store at 7734 Lee Highway.

Can’t decided between a scented candle or body lotion for a gift? Get the best of both worlds with this 2 in 1 Body Lotion Candle. The hand poured soy candle turns to a soothing liquid lotion when burned, with an aroma of fresh figs and amber with a burst of floral notes.

$24 · uncommongoods.com

What’s better for brewing up a delicious cup of coffee than a beautiful Ritual French Coffee Press. The glass body combined with the stainless steel frame and bamboo trim provides a beautiful, unique piece that is sure to impress your guests. Made with Thick thermal resistant Borosilicate glass that is durable enough to handle your everyday life.

$21.97 · skysolutionsusa.com