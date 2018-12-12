2018 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Three

It's our third week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.

Do you love singing in the shower? Now you can sing along with all your favorite songs with a Waterproof Bluetooth Shower Speaker that comes with a suction cup and a built-in microphone (handy for talking to your digital assistant). Sync with your phone, and you can even take calls while getting clean...if you are a true Type-A personality. $18.99 · bestorx.com

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and you’ll be the center of attention with this Badgley Mischka Gold Dust Top. Normally retails for $300 (or more!), but we found it for a price you truly will not believe. $43 · renttherunway.com

Want to be the star of your next beach party, round of golf, or fishing trip? Simply open up Isabel Clark’s Portable Minibar Set. It contains five 50 ml bottles, ready for you to fill with your favorite spirits and mixers. They’re nestled in a handsome leather case, with a foam insert that keeps everything snugly in place. $58 · uncommongoods.com

The ultimate gift for the food lover on your list. 1,000 Foods to Eat Before You Die is a joyous, informative, dazzling, mouthwatering life list of the world’s best food. Celebrate haute and snack, comforting and exotic, hyper-local and the universally enjoyed: a Tuscan plate of Fritto Misto. $24.95 · workman.com

It’s been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But who said you only had to eat breakfast in the morning. With this retro 3-In-1 Bisque Breakfast Station, you get a toaster oven, a griddle top, and a coffee maker all in one nifty appliance. $49.99 · homedepot.com

Capture photographs on your Apple or Android smartphone using various perspectives to create unique images with the Apexal 4-in-1 Cell Phone Camera System. This bundle includes a 12x telephoto lens, a 0.63x wide-angle lens, a 198° fisheye lens, and a 15x macro lens. And it also includes a phone holder, a mini tripod, four lens covers, a universal clip with a metal ring, a telephoto lens clip, and a cleaning cloth. $19.99 · bhphotovideo.com

Plug in Presto’s PopLite Hot Air Popper and the party begins. In less than 2-1/2 minutes you’ll have up to 18 cups—two large bowlfuls—of fluffy popcorn with virtually no unpopped kernels. And because the machine uses hot air instead of oil, the resulting snack is healthier and lower in calories. $16.99 · amazon.com

Normal gloves simply don’t work on touchscreens. That’s why Agloves introduced revolutionary, 10-finger Touch Gloves that work on all devices. No more biting off your glove and freezing your fingertips this winter. You can now answer calls and text without removing your gloves. $19.99 · agloves.com

No matter your age, we’ve all secretly (or not-so-secretly) wished we had received a Hogwarts Acceptance Letter. Now you can make your magical dreams come true with this amazing package that includes the List of Requirements, Platform 9 3/4 and Knight Bus Ticket, Runic spell chart, List of Spells, and of course the personalized envelope and letter addressed to the bedroom the recipient resides. $19.99 · fantasyletter.com

The IMAK Compression Pain Relief Mask Eye Pillow is a patented product that conforms to your face and eyes, blocking out light. Smooth ergoBeads inside create a gentle massaging effect around your eyes. Place the eye pillow over your eyes, relax and enjoy the relief. $15.99 · brownmed.com

Make this wildly different Monopoly game a favorite go-to game for game nights with the Monopoly Cheaters Edition. Lean into those iconic (yet unspoken) Monopoly moments in which rules are bent, money is borrowed, and funny business is welcomed. Fake a die roll, steal some bills from the bank, and even skip out on rent. $19.99 · monopoly.hasbro.com