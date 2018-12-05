2018 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Two

It's our second week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.

Bubble teas are all the rage these days, and KTeas Bubble Tea Kit has everything you need to make the best drink around. With two flavors of tea—classic black and rooibos chai—tapioca pearls, and two reusable stainless steel straws, this addictive delight is now home-brewable. Just add your choice of milk (or not) and enjoy.

$35 · uncommongoods.com

Who says high style has to break the bank? This brushed woven Plaid Print Coat features an allover plaid print, notched collar, long sleeves with button cuffs, front welt pockets, satin lining, and double-breasted closures.

$59.90 · forever21.com

The perfect gift for that slightly offbeat cookbook fan on your list: Fifty Shades of Chicken, by F.L. Fowler. A young, free-range chicken. A dominating, ravenous chef. Fifty recipes to make every dinner a turn-on. This is how you "dominate" dinner.

$14.79 · fiftyshadesofchicken.com

For the beauty fan on your list, how about a Mario Badescu Travel Set with three best-selling facial sprays: cucumber and green tea (to hydrate and tone), rosewater and herbs (to energize your complexion midday), and chamomile and lavender (to calm in the evening). It's a skincare lover's dream come true: 24/7 pampering.

$15 · urbanoutfitters.com

Everyone has at least one germaphobe on this holiday list. And what better way to make them happy than with the PhoneSoap 3 Phone Sanitizer. It safely kills 99.99 percent of germs by utilizing bacteria-zapping UV rays. And it's large enough to fit even the biggest phones. Plus is allows you charge your phone while it disinfects.

$39 · thegrommet.com

Ramp up your cooking game with Pragati Turmeric Powder. This bottle of turmeric, known as the "Golden Spice"is grown in India by Kasaraneni Prabhu, a 4th generation farmer, and has a 4.7% curcumin content (the special ingredient rumored to reduce inflammation).

$15 · diasporaco.com

Ever wanted to make your own butter? Sure, who hasn't? Then you'll certainly want a Kilner Vintage Glass Butter Churn, which makes it easier than what your great-grandmother had to contend with. Simply place whipping cream into the butter churner, turn the handle, and is as little as ten minutes you can enjoy fresh and delicious tasting butter.

$39 · thegrommet.com

Need something to break the ice? How about allowing people to burst your bubbles...literally? This ThumbsUp Bubble Costume ensemble (from a sorta-classic comedy film) includes trousers and hooded jacket and is perfect for almost any occasion. "Dude, where's my bubble wrap costume?"

$18.49 · shop4megastore.com

Travel a lot? Tired of the same old boring neck pillows? Add a splash of color and whimsy to your next flight with this Unicorn Neck Pillow, the most comfortable, cozy, plush hooded travel neck pillow you will ever use. And with a hood, it helps to give you much-needed privacy and comfort no matter where you travel.

$37.30 · bonanza.com

The new leak-free BlenderBottle Stainless Steel Shaker Bottle will keep your drink hot or cold. With three styles to choose from, including insulated stainless steel, there's sure to be one for the on-the-go person on your list.

$29.99 · bedbathandbeyond.com

Live a stronger, smarter life with the Samsung Galaxy Watch on your wrist. Rest well and stay active with built-in health tracking and a Bluetooth connection that keeps everything at your wrist. Plus, it can go for days without charging.

$249 · amazon.com

Rule the park or the parking lot when you fire up your Coleman RoadTrip LXE Grill. The collapsible stand and wheels make moving this grill as easy as flipping a burger. And when it’s time to head home simply fold this grill up, and it will store nicely out of the way.

$149.99 · dickssportinggoods.com