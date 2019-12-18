2019 Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Four

2019 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Four

It's our fourth (and final) week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.

The Frankfurt Pour Over Coffee Maker from Grosche is a beautiful brewer with wooden accents. With stylish looks and premium quality components it will look great and work well in any kitchen. Easily make perfect barista-quality coffee at home within minutes. $99.99 · grosche.ca

A must have for the amateur or professional wine connoisseur: pour your wine into the Savino Glass Wine Preserver and it will keep your wine fresh for up to a week. Patented technology eliminates the need for the pumps, gasses and corks. Automatically seals and unseals your wine so every glass is fresh and delicious.$49.95 · savinowine.com

Silky soft, breathable, temperature-regulating comfort comes from the right bed sheets. These bedVoyage Bamboo Sheets offer exceptional softness with a smooth, silky feel that makes getting into bed at night a true luxury. The fabric’s excellent moisture-wicking abilities make them perfect for people with sensitive skin. $114.99 · bedvoyage.com

The Northern Brewer Brew Share Enjoy Homebrew Starter Kit gives a first-time brewer all of the key tools to ferment their dream beer. There’s even a solid amber ale recipe for beginners. From there, the kit can brew up traditional beers (Reinheitsgebot!) or create trendier variations. $109.98 · northernbrewer.com

Tandem Skydiving Gift Certificates from Chattanooga Skydiving Company will no question be the best gift you ever give! Tandem Jumps from $169 to $299 or multi jump learn to skydive packages from $1,199 to $2,530. Good for two years instantly printable from your email inbox. Great for people you like or don’t like, also the best re-gift ever! ChattanoogaSkydivingCompany.com

Ever wonder what your dog does all day? Or are you worried your furbaby is bored at home alone? The Furbo Dog Camera is a smart dog camera with a connected app that lets you see, talk, and even toss treats to your dog when you’re away. Be together with your furry loved ones, no matter how far you go! $169 · furbo.com

Complete all computing tasks with this HP Chromebook. The 14-inch anti-glare HD display delivers crisp and detailed images, while the B&O sound system produces powerful sound for an all-around multimedia experience. A perfect on-the-go laptop that fits just about any budget. $179 · bestbuy.com

The size of a rolled-up T-shirt, the Outlier Grid Linen Towel could save an adventurous traveler the discomfort of using mildewed or threadbare towels at their lodgings. It can even serve as a blanket on trains and red-eye flights. $65 · outlier.nyc

The original digital pet you loved back in 1997 is back with a colorful mermaid shell! With the original Tamagotchi programming, you feed it, clean up after it, take care of it and even discipline it if it’s bothering you when it doesn’t need you. Relive the ‘90s all over again! $49.99 · walmart.com

The GlowBowl will transform ANY toilet into a nightlight. No more missing your target or stumbling around in the dark in your bathroom—The GlowBowl is motion activated, light-sensitive and solves all these night time bathroom problems. With the touch of a button, you get your choice of seven different colors in one device: blue, purple, aqua, yellow, red, white or green. $18.99 · glowbowl.com

Super-soft and full of festive cheer, this colorful Holly Scarf is one you’ll look forward to bundling up in all season long. A full 75.5 inches long and 17.75 inches wide and made of 100% acrylic to keep it itch-free. $58 · anthropologie.com