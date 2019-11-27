2019 Holiday Shopping Guide: Week One

2019 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week One

It's our first week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.

Enjoy hydrating with this Savvy Infusion Water Bottle. Simply add frozen or fresh fruit along with flat or sparkling water for a refreshing, fruit-flavored water break.

$15.95 · onesavvygirl.com

With adjustable pegs, rubber bands and moving parts that can be rearranged within an attractive bentwood frame, the Plan Toys Tabletop Pinball allows kids of all ages to be masters of the game.

$100 · crateandbarrel.com

Seedlip Garden is a distilled nonalcoholic spirit that’s the perfect base for making a sophisticated cocktail sans booze. A blend of botanicals and herbs, it has no sugar or artificial sweeteners. Try it with tonic water and a wedge of lime.

$45 · huckberry.com

For warmth, style and comfort, Dodge City Snow Ski Shop highly recommends Obermeyer products for children, women and men.

Dodge City Snow Ski Shop, 7968 E. Brainerd Rd. (423) 892-6767

For your far-away FaceTime buddy, the Satechi Aluminum iPhone Stand will charge your phone and keep it upright. Simply place your device on the metal stand for hands-free, convenient access to your phone as it charges.

$29.99 · satechi.net

Let’s face it, few things are as satisfying as a good bubble wrap pop. With the 2020 Bubble Wrap Calendar, you’ll get 365 pops — one for each day of the year.

$24.95 · bubblecalendar.com

Who doesn’t love waffles? This tiny but mighty Dash Mini Waffle Maker is bound to be a hit and it has over 6,000 reviews on Amazon. Plus, waffles!

$14.99 · amazon.com

Give the gift of a housekeeper this holiday season — sort of. The Tesvor Robot Vacuum Cleaner is voice-activated through its compatibility with Alexa or Google Home, has high suction and will plug itself into a self-charger.

$174.99 · homedepot.com

Shameless self-promotion from our editor: Voices of the Fall. The zombie apocalypse is here in these all-new stories from John Ringo, Sarah A. Hoyt, Michael Z. Williamson, Jody Lynn Nye, Travis S. Taylor, and many more. Sequel to the best-selling anthology Black Tide Rising.

$18.48 · amazon.com

What’s better than a ugly holiday sweater featuring Rick and Morty? A ugly Christmas sweater featuring Rick, Morty, and Santa Claus! Now you can show everyone how much you love Rick and Morty at the same time express your holiday cheer to the world. Sure, there are many Ugly Christmas Sweaters out there you can get, but there's only one for the true cartoon lover on your list!

$47.99 · uglychristmassweater.com

Know someone who literally can’t do anything without that first cup of coffee? They’ll deeply relate to the Don’t Speak! Coffee Mug that tells people exactly when it’s acceptable to speak... and when it's a good idea to leave you alone.

$14.99 · humorusgoods.com

The Flexible Roll-Up Piano is a present that won’t fall flat. It can be unrolled and played anywhere. But don’t fret — this keyboard has a headphone jack so you won’t have to listen to the same melody all day long. Best of all, you have the option to record and playback for your mini masterpieces.

$49.95 · thegrommet.com

The hat with a cult-like following: the C.C Cable Knit Beanie Skully is one of the go-to beanies celebrities love wearing to look cool and keep their ears warm. Even better, it comes in more colors than there are in a Crayola factory.

$18 · poshmark.com

Meet the Mirror. This isn’t just a mirror, it’s a cardio class, it’s a yoga studio, it’s a boxing ring, it’s your new personal trainer, and it’s so much more. The Carbon steel frame features a Quad core processor, high-fidelity stereo speakers, a 5 megapixel front-facing camera and syncs with Bluetooth heart rate monitors and Apple Watch.

$1,495 · mirror.co

Eberjey is known for their cozy and comfortable pajama sets, and the Gisele Long Pajama set is one of their most popular offerings. Give your significant other (or yourself) the gift of chic pajamas to sleep in and wear around the house.

$120 · saksfifthavenue.com