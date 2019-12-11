2019 Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Three

2019 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Three

It's our third week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.

Celebrate the joy of breakfast with a glowing smile and a halo of seventies hair with the Bob Ross Toaster. The two-slice toaster has reheat, defrost, and quick stop functions, and adjustable thermostat with an automatic manual switch-off, and best of all, it oasts Bob’s iconic face onto every slice. $39.95 · shopzodys.com

Now may be one of the best times to get one of the best TV’s available without breaking the bank. Play games and watch movies on this 65-inch Sony 4K TV. Its full-array local dimming delivers stunning brightness and a more colorful picture with high contrast, and the effective cable management system keeps wires hidden from sight. $1099.99 · bestbuy.com

You’ll always have a delicious and refreshing drink close at hand with the Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker from Primula. This easy-to-use brewer features a fine mesh filter and heat-proof construction to help you make the best iced coffee so you’re always ready for guests. $11.19 · target.com

Winston Churchill once said, “Tact is the ability to tell someone to go to hell in such a way that they look forward to the trip.” On the other hand, you could throw tact to the wind and go straight for this collection of Literary Insults Chart. Tim and Aurelia Sanders’ snark-filled chart compiles unforgettable insults in an interconnected map. $25 · uncommongoods.com

Raise up your business casual game with this Slim Chambray Blazer that will bridge the gap from casual to formal with style. The versatility of denim, only dressier, this lightweight cotton chambray blazer has a luxe, variegated texture. Style it with chinos and sneakers, or dress it up with a button-down shirt and brogues for a night out. $177.99 · bananarepublic.com

Calling all animal lovers: Building a zoo is easier than you think with these Mini Creature 3D Kits. These critters are actually petite puzzles that can help improve kids’ concentration and precision as they grow confidence in their own creativity. $10 · uncommongoods.com

Safeguard your smile with this Waterpik Ultra water flosser. Its six tip styles let you efficiently clean dental work or locations that are hard to reach through traditional brushing methods, and the 10 different pressure settings enhance customization and comfort. $49.99 · fleetfarm.com

Combining sweet honey from the Hudson Valley with a spicy mix of chili peppers, Bees Knees Spicy Honey is great on anything from a hot slice of pizza to a warm buttered biscuit to a cold bowl of ice cream. It also makes a deliciously hot addition to any cheese plate. $14 · surlatable.com

If you are looking for a funny gift idea to surprise your best friend, office coworker, bff, husband, wife, sister, aunt or brother, then the For Fox Sake 15 oz glass is the way to go. $17.95 · amazon.com

Comfortable, soft, and warm, these traditional relaxed-fitting Cotton Flannel Long Sleeve Pajamas feature a button-down top with notched collar and single chest pocket, satin piping detail, and cuffed sleeves; Pant with elastic waistband and single back pocket, perfect to carry your cell phone. $22.98 · walmart.com

Now the hunted becomes the hunter! Feed your own primeval beast with Tacosaurus Rex and turn your little monsters into content and docile critters. This prehistoric titan carries two tacos and makes every meal a thrilling adventure! Plus, how can you say no to tacos? $9.99 · zulily.com

The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug keeps your hot drink at the exact temperature you prefer between 120 degrees and 145 degrees Fahrenheit for whenever you're on the go. $40 · baylick.com

Bring to life the rocket launch that took humans to the moon with the meter-high (approximately 1: 110 scale) model rocket of the NASA Apollo Saturn V. includes 3 removable rocket stages below the launch escape system, command and service module. $96 · amazon.com

If you’re a runner who needs extra flexibility and cushioning, then you need these Under Armour Micro G Pursuit Twist running shoes. This style features a breathable knit mesh fabric upper with a padded collar and tongue for support. Our editor has a pair and swears by them. $56 · shoesensation.com

In a fast-paced world, your senses need to be sharp. LQDCELL Optic Sheer puts you directly in sight with layers of dynamic colors wrapped around a chunky, retro-inspired silhouette. With LQDCELL stable cushioning technology inside a spectrum of shapes and materials, the streets will never miss you. $110 · puma.com