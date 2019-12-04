2019 Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Two

2019 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Two
It's our second week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.
Produce a piquant variety of hot sauces with this DIY Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit, offering cayenne, ancho, curry, and chili spice packs. Simply follow the instructions, combining the spices with the included peppers, vinegars, and brown sugar to create your own handcrafted condiments. $35 · uncommongoods.com
Anyone who is into mountain biking, scuba diving or rock climbing needs this waterproof camera. The Campark Waterproof Action Camera includes 4K resolution, a 2-inch HD screen and a wide-angle lens. Start moving! $39.99 · campark.net
You may learn more than you wanted to know about others and reveal more than you want about yourself as you play this hilarious I Have This Friend Game. The game for “normal people with seriously messed up friends”, players take turns reading over 200 embarrassing statements and then confess each time something that applies to “their friend”. $19.99 · walmart.com
The the stylish man on your list (or for yourself), the Falster 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch is one of the best looking watches out there. Skagen makes a very nice watch, with a minimalist face and a handsome leather band. It’s also a smart watch that’ll help him keep track of his life and his health. $295 · nordstrom.com
Give that special woman on your list the sun, the moon, and the stars with this stylish Sun Moon Star Print Dress that will make her the envy of any heavenly body. We’ve also been told it works great as a Ms. Frizzle costume from The Magic School Bus, but that’s entirely up to her. $26.99 · dresslily.com
Before Toni Morrison’s death this year, the Nobel Prize-winning author released The Source of Self-Regard, a collection of essays and speeches that are just as moving and incisive as her celebrated fiction. $28.95 · penguinrandomhouse.com
If someone in your life wants to learn to make cocktails, Cocktail Punk: Basic Bitters Set is the perfect starting point. There are also several other sets for those ready to experiment. $32 · cocktailpunk.com
Give yourself a double dose of nostalgia with this grown-up, just-for-you version of one of childhood’s greatest gadgets: the Create Your Own Reel Viewer. Assemble snapshots of your favorite memories and add them to your very own reel using the redemption code included with your viewer. $14.95 · uncommongoods.com
Fly a paper airplane—if you want to let go, fly slow, and be Zen. This Smartphone-Controlled Paper Airplane goes exactly where you tell it to. Just fold the sporty “paper” (actually crash-proof carbon fiber) using one of the included templates, attach the Bluetooth-enabled device, download the app to your phone, and commence takeoff for a flight of fancy. $45 · uncommongoods.com
Let the tie-dye take you away. This Ahh-mazingly Soft Hoodie is made from super soft fleece (a blend of 60% cotton, 40% Polyester), is machine washable, and is oversized with a longer length for a bit of extra coverage and goes great with leggings & jeggings. $22.47 · ae.com
Having trouble with your WiFi at home? Google’s Nest Wifi is not the sexiest gift, but it’s a techie gift that’ll keep everyone in the house from yelling at the router on a regular basis, because it revolutionizes the home router system. $229 · bestbuy.com
Two sisters created Izzy Wheels with the tagline, “If you can’t stand up, stand out.” They now collaborate with artists and fashion designers all over the world to transform wheelchairs into fashion statements. The dozens of wheelchair covers are sure to reflect the bright personalities of those using them.$152.63 · izzywheels.com
The Fire Hose Limber Jac is just as tough as you’d expect a Fire Hose jacket to be and it’s made of seriously rugged 100% cotton canvas. But at 8-oz., it’s a lighter-weight canvas that’s great in milder weather or when you’re on the move. Get it now! $53 · duluthtrading.com
Designer lamp, speaker and cooler in one. With the Kooduu: Synergy Pro you can enjoy ambient light, your favorite music and chilled drinks. Wherever you want, whenever you want. In the park, on your balcony or on the beach. From a balmy summer evening in your garden to an icy cold winter afternoon in front of the fireplace. It's a multitasking party machine that combines a portable wireless speaker, an LED light, and an ice bucket (or a planter). Perfect for indoor and outdoor entertaining. $209 · amazon.com
Go back to the ‘80s with a retro-inspired NES Classic Edition that comes loaded with only the best video games: Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros., Zelda, and more. It’s never too late to enjoy the decade that started it all. $99.98 · amazon.com
Why should women have all the skin-care fun? This hydrating Bro Mask from Jaxon Lane has glowing reviews and has won multiple awards. If your recipient is new to masks, there is a YouTube video explaining how to use it. $28 · jaxonlane.com
This Uber Chill XL Personal Mini Fridge combines style and function in one scaled-down appliance. Warm or cold, enjoy food and drinks either way with dual settings and storage for up to twelve cans. Its sleek, retro shape draws attention but takes up little space under a desk or on a countertop. $69.95 · thegrommet.com
The blue light on smartphones interferes with sleep, but many users rely on the devices’ alarms to wake up in the morning. Help them make the bedroom a phone-free zone with this handsome Georg Jensen HK Clock With Alarm in old-fashioned analog style. $104 · finnishdesignshop.com