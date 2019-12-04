2019 Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Two

2019 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Two

It's our second week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.

Produce a piquant variety of hot sauces with this DIY Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit, offering cayenne, ancho, curry, and chili spice packs. Simply follow the instructions, combining the spices with the included peppers, vinegars, and brown sugar to create your own handcrafted condiments. $35 · uncommongoods.com

Anyone who is into mountain biking, scuba diving or rock climbing needs this waterproof camera. The Campark Waterproof Action Camera includes 4K resolution, a 2-inch HD screen and a wide-angle lens. Start moving! $39.99 · campark.net

You may learn more than you wanted to know about others and reveal more than you want about yourself as you play this hilarious I Have This Friend Game. The game for “normal people with seriously messed up friends”, players take turns reading over 200 embarrassing statements and then confess each time something that applies to “their friend”. $19.99 · walmart.com

The the stylish man on your list (or for yourself), the Falster 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch is one of the best looking watches out there. Skagen makes a very nice watch, with a minimalist face and a handsome leather band. It’s also a smart watch that’ll help him keep track of his life and his health. $295 · nordstrom.com

Give that special woman on your list the sun, the moon, and the stars with this stylish Sun Moon Star Print Dress that will make her the envy of any heavenly body. We’ve also been told it works great as a Ms. Frizzle costume from The Magic School Bus, but that’s entirely up to her. $26.99 · dresslily.com

Before Toni Morrison’s death this year, the Nobel Prize-winning author released The Source of Self-Regard, a collection of essays and speeches that are just as moving and incisive as her celebrated fiction. $28.95 · penguinrandomhouse.com

If someone in your life wants to learn to make cocktails, Cocktail Punk: Basic Bitters Set is the perfect starting point. There are also several other sets for those ready to experiment. $32 · cocktailpunk.com

Give yourself a double dose of nostalgia with this grown-up, just-for-you version of one of childhood’s greatest gadgets: the Create Your Own Reel Viewer. Assemble snapshots of your favorite memories and add them to your very own reel using the redemption code included with your viewer. $14.95 · uncommongoods.com

Fly a paper airplane—if you want to let go, fly slow, and be Zen. This Smartphone-Controlled Paper Airplane goes exactly where you tell it to. Just fold the sporty “paper” (actually crash-proof carbon fiber) using one of the included templates, attach the Bluetooth-enabled device, download the app to your phone, and commence takeoff for a flight of fancy. $45 · uncommongoods.com

Let the tie-dye take you away. This Ahh-mazingly Soft Hoodie is made from super soft fleece (a blend of 60% cotton, 40% Polyester), is machine washable, and is oversized with a longer length for a bit of extra coverage and goes great with leggings & jeggings. $22.47 · ae.com

Having trouble with your WiFi at home? Google’s Nest Wifi is not the sexiest gift, but it’s a techie gift that’ll keep everyone in the house from yelling at the router on a regular basis, because it revolutionizes the home router system. $229 · bestbuy.com

Two sisters created Izzy Wheels with the tagline, “If you can’t stand up, stand out.” They now collaborate with artists and fashion designers all over the world to transform wheelchairs into fashion statements. The dozens of wheelchair covers are sure to reflect the bright personalities of those using them.$152.63 · izzywheels.com