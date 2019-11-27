The List: All About Thanksgiving
It's the annual American Day of Gluttony, more commonly known as Thanksgiving. But how much do you really know about the holiday?
- The first Thanksgiving was actually a three-day celebration.
- It's unclear if colonists and Native Americans ate turkey at their feast.
- Thomas Jefferson refused to declare Thanksgiving as a holiday.
- The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade didn't feature any balloons.
- About 46 million turkeys are cooked for Thanksgiving each year.
- You might consume up to 229 grams fat during the big meal.
- Only male turkeys actually gobble.
- Most Americans like Thanksgiving leftovers more than the actual meal.
- The Butterball Turkey Talk Line answers almost 100,000 calls each season.
- An estimated 50 million pumpkin pies are eaten on Thanksgiving.
Now loosen your belt a notch of two, watch the parade, some football, or maybe even the dog show, and enjoy the day.