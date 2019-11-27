The List: All About Thanksgiving

It's the annual American Day of Gluttony, more commonly known as Thanksgiving. But how much do you really know about the holiday?

The first Thanksgiving was actually a three-day celebration.

It's unclear if colonists and Native Americans ate turkey at their feast.

Thomas Jefferson refused to declare Thanksgiving as a holiday.

The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade didn't feature any balloons.

About 46 million turkeys are cooked for Thanksgiving each year.

You might consume up to 229 grams fat during the big meal.

Only male turkeys actually gobble.

Most Americans like Thanksgiving leftovers more than the actual meal.

The Butterball Turkey Talk Line answers almost 100,000 calls each season.

An estimated 50 million pumpkin pies are eaten on Thanksgiving.

Now loosen your belt a notch of two, watch the parade, some football, or maybe even the dog show, and enjoy the day.