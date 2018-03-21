The List: Bitcoin Mining

by

The List: Bitcoin Mining

By now, pretty much everyone has heard of the crypto-currency known as Bitcoin.

What many people may not know is that one of the main ways people acquire Bitcoin is through “mining”.

Miners use special software to solve math problems and are issued a certain number of bitcoins in exchange

  • Estimate number of Bitcoin miners: 325,000
  • Average bitcoin mining reward per day: $11,800,000
  • Average daily revenue per Bitcoin miner: $38
  • Average time it takes to break even on a Bitcoin miner investment: 190 days
  • Number of Bitcoin transactions confirmed per day: 326,000
  • Current Bitcoin circulation supply: 16,920,000
  • Number of new Bitcoin created every day: 3,760
  • Average daily trading volume: $4,900,000,000
  • Number of countries that use Bitcoin unrestricted: 96
  • Global Bitcoin mining electricity consumption: 30.29 TH/w

Hi ho, hi ho, it's off to mine we go...

Source: statisticbrain.combitcoin-mining-statistics/

by

Digital Issue 15.12

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

March 21, 2018

Thursday

March 22, 2018

Friday

March 23, 2018

Saturday

March 24, 2018

Sunday

March 25, 2018

Monday

March 26, 2018

Tuesday

March 27, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours