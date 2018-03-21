The List: Bitcoin Mining

By now, pretty much everyone has heard of the crypto-currency known as Bitcoin.

What many people may not know is that one of the main ways people acquire Bitcoin is through “mining”.

Miners use special software to solve math problems and are issued a certain number of bitcoins in exchange

Estimate number of Bitcoin miners: 325,000

Average bitcoin mining reward per day: $11,800,000

Average daily revenue per Bitcoin miner: $38

Average time it takes to break even on a Bitcoin miner investment: 190 days

Number of Bitcoin transactions confirmed per day: 326,000

Current Bitcoin circulation supply: 16,920,000

Number of new Bitcoin created every day: 3,760

Average daily trading volume: $4,900,000,000

Number of countries that use Bitcoin unrestricted: 96

Global Bitcoin mining electricity consumption: 30.29 TH/w

Source: statisticbrain.combitcoin-mining-statistics/