The List: Bitcoin Mining
By now, pretty much everyone has heard of the crypto-currency known as Bitcoin.
What many people may not know is that one of the main ways people acquire Bitcoin is through “mining”.
Miners use special software to solve math problems and are issued a certain number of bitcoins in exchange
- Estimate number of Bitcoin miners: 325,000
- Average bitcoin mining reward per day: $11,800,000
- Average daily revenue per Bitcoin miner: $38
- Average time it takes to break even on a Bitcoin miner investment: 190 days
- Number of Bitcoin transactions confirmed per day: 326,000
- Current Bitcoin circulation supply: 16,920,000
- Number of new Bitcoin created every day: 3,760
- Average daily trading volume: $4,900,000,000
- Number of countries that use Bitcoin unrestricted: 96
- Global Bitcoin mining electricity consumption: 30.29 TH/w
Hi ho, hi ho, it's off to mine we go...
Source: statisticbrain.combitcoin-mining-statistics/