The List: Celebrating Olympic Youth

Like many folks around the world, we here at The Pulse have been keeping tabs on the Winter Olympic games going on in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

What really got us excited, statistically speaking, was the gold medal victory in men’s snowboard slopestyle this past weekend by Redmond “Red” Gerard.

With the victory, he became:

The youngest Olympic champion in snowboarding.

The youngest US Olympic Winter Games champion since 1928.

The first male Olympic champion to have been born in the 21st century.

The third youngest Olympic Winter Games champion of all time (behind Billy Fiske (USA-1928-Bobsleigh) and Toni Nieminen (FIN-1988-Ski Jumping).

To really put this in perspective for us, Red was just two years old when we started The Pulse.

Yeah, we’re feeling a little bit old this week. Congrats, Red!

Source: olympstats.com/2018/02/11/red-gerard-21st-century-boy/