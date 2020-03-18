The List: COVID-19 And You

We recommend that everyone continue to follow best practices recommended by the CDC to ensure good health including the following:

Stay at home when you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating, and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.

Hand sanitizers should contain at least 60% – 95% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

We are following updates and recommendations from the CDC, WHO, the Tennessee Department of Health, Georgia Department of Public Health, and local health officials.