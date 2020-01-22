The List: Cruising The Cold Away

Cruising The Cold Away
With the cold weather firmly upon us, many of us long for a vacation trip somewhere warm. Somewhere all of our worries are forgotten and fun can be had around the clock.
Like a cruise ship.
And with that in mind, we head to tropical shores with some random facts about those floating palaces of the seas.
- The largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, is twice the length of the Washington Monument.
- The average cruise ship sails the equivalent of three times around the world each year.
- Cruise ships travel an average speed of 20 knots, the equivalent of 23 miles per hour.
- The Titanic was only a fraction of the size of modern cruise ships. All of which have plenty of lifeboats.
- There are cruise ships designed for permanent residents, such as The World, which offers permanent residence to 165 guests.
So come set sail and leave your worries behind...at least for a few days. Bon voyage!