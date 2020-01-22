The List: Cruising The Cold Away

Cruising The Cold Away

With the cold weather firmly upon us, many of us long for a vacation trip somewhere warm. Somewhere all of our worries are forgotten and fun can be had around the clock.

Like a cruise ship.

And with that in mind, we head to tropical shores with some random facts about those floating palaces of the seas.

The largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, is twice the length of the Washington Monument.

The average cruise ship sails the equivalent of three times around the world each year.

Cruise ships travel an average speed of 20 knots, the equivalent of 23 miles per hour.

The Titanic was only a fraction of the size of modern cruise ships. All of which have plenty of lifeboats.

There are cruise ships designed for permanent residents, such as The World, which offers permanent residence to 165 guests.

So come set sail and leave your worries behind...at least for a few days. Bon voyage!