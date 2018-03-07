The List: Facebook By The Numbers

What's harder that finding a unicorn? Finding someone who's never heard of Facebook.

Everyone knows that Facebook is big. But to get an idea of just how big it is, we checked with our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute to crunch the numbers.

  • Total number of monthly active Facebook users: 1,754,000,000
  • Total number of mobile Facebook users: 1,126,000,000
  • Total number of minutes spent on Facebook each month: 648,000,000
  • Percent of all Facebook users who log on daily: 48%
  • Average time spent on Facebook per visit: 18 minutes
  • Average number of friends per Facebook user: 130
  • Average number of pages, groups, and events a user is connected to: 80
  • Total number of Facebook page: 78,200,000

Source: statisticbrain.com/facebook-statistics/

