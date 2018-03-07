The List: Facebook By The Numbers

What's harder that finding a unicorn? Finding someone who's never heard of Facebook.

Everyone knows that Facebook is big. But to get an idea of just how big it is, we checked with our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute to crunch the numbers.

Total number of monthly active Facebook users: 1,754,000,000

Total number of mobile Facebook users: 1,126,000,000

Total number of minutes spent on Facebook each month: 648,000,000

Percent of all Facebook users who log on daily: 48%

Average time spent on Facebook per visit: 18 minutes

Average number of friends per Facebook user: 130

Average number of pages, groups, and events a user is connected to: 80

Total number of Facebook page: 78,200,000

Oh, and just in case you haven't already, give us a "like" on Facebook. Because of course we're on there, too.

Source: statisticbrain.com/facebook-statistics/