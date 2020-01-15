The List: Fun Facts About Coffee

Fun Facts About Coffee

This week’s issue celebrates one of the world’s favorite beverages: coffee. But how much do you really know about this elixir of morning life?

Coffee was originally chewed. The beans were ground with animal fat into tiny edible energy balls.

Instant coffee has been around for nearly 250 years, making its first appearance in England in 1771.

The average American spends more than $1,000 on coffee each year.

Finland is the world’s coffee capital, drinking more coffee per capita than any other nation.

In 1932, Brazil couldn’t afford to send its athletes to the Olympics in Los Angeles. So they loaded their ship with coffee and sold it along the way to finance the trip.

Drinking coffee could extend your cat’s life. The oldest cat ever, who lived to 38, drank coffee every day.

The first webcam watched a coffee pot.

So now you know. Drink up!