The List: Fun Facts About Coffee

Fun Facts About Coffee
This week’s issue celebrates one of the world’s favorite beverages: coffee. But how much do you really know about this elixir of morning life?
- Coffee was originally chewed. The beans were ground with animal fat into tiny edible energy balls.
- Instant coffee has been around for nearly 250 years, making its first appearance in England in 1771.
- The average American spends more than $1,000 on coffee each year.
- Finland is the world’s coffee capital, drinking more coffee per capita than any other nation.
- In 1932, Brazil couldn’t afford to send its athletes to the Olympics in Los Angeles. So they loaded their ship with coffee and sold it along the way to finance the trip.
- Drinking coffee could extend your cat’s life. The oldest cat ever, who lived to 38, drank coffee every day.
- The first webcam watched a coffee pot.
So now you know. Drink up!