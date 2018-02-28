The List: How Do You Break Fast?

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So we were curious as to how many Americans breakfast daily, and what they eat.

Luckily, our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute did some tasty morning research:

Percent of Americans who eat breakfast every day: 44%

Percent of breakfast skippers who are obese: 22%

Percent of Americans who believe breakfast is the most important meal: 93%

Percent of breakfast meals that include eggs: 12%

Percent of children who eat sweetened cereal for 1 or more breakfasts a week: 73%

Percent of parents who eat breakfast with their children: 79%

Percent of school children who eat breakfast regularly: 80%

of those, Percent who ate breakfast at home: 59%

of those, Percent who ate breakfast at school: 31%

of those, Percent who ate food from a local store: 18%

Percent of fast food sales that are breakfast meals: 21%

Source: statisticbrain.com/breakfast-eating-statistics/