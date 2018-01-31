The List: How We Handle Money

Our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute surveyed over 4,000 people to see how people handle money, what their spending priorities are, and how often they carry cash with them.

41% said housing was of primary importance.

37% said healthcare was of primary importance.

18% said food was of primary importance.

No surprise here, people want a place to live over any other necessity. The surprise is that only 15% of people choose the one thing you HAVE to have to live—food!

62% said they usually have cash in their wallet.

17% said they sometimes have cash in their wallet.

17% said they rarely have cash in their wallet.

4% said they never have cash in their wallet.

Basically, the prediction that we are moving to a "cashless" society is still a bit premature, though nearly 40% are moving away from keeping cash on hand.

