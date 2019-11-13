The List: It's More Than Turkey Month

Sure, you learned all about the Pilgrims and Indians in elementary school—and probably made some of those hand turkeys, too—but you've most likely never heard some of these lesser-known facts about the month of November.

Thanksgiving was first celebrated in the U.S. in 1789.

The birthstone for November is topaz.

Lincoln’s Gettysburg address was given in November 1863.

The third Thursday of November is the Great American Smokeout.

The ancient Roman calendar listed November as the ninth month.

Winter once began on the 11th of November, according to those same Romans.

November was called "Blood Month" by the ancient Saxons because that was the month they sacrificed animals to their gods.

Now we just eat them.

So enjoy the month, and if you must deep fry your turkey for Thanksgiving, please try not to start the process with "Hey y'all...watch this!"