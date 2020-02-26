The List: Leaping Into Leap Year

When the current Gregorian calendar we use was created, it was decided that a year would last 365 days.

Which was almost correct.

In fact, it takes the Earth roughly 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 46 seconds to travel around the Sun.

So what to do? Easy: just add an extra day every four years.

Or was it really that easy?

Leap Year happens every four years, except in century years that are not divisible for 400, which 2100 will not be a leap year.

An extra day is also not quite enough. We’ve had to add a leap second every now and then.

The last leap second was added on June 30, 2015 at 11:59:60 p.m. The next one is scheduled for June 30 this year at 11:59:60 p.m.

And to make things even more confusing, in 1712 both Sweden and Finland added a February 30th to their calendars to catch up their outdated Julian calendar.

Confused? Hopefully this will clear things right up.